Meet Israel’s Kardashian: Aline Cohen, 19, is building a cosmetics empire

Aline Cohen is a teenage millionaire who is building a cosmetics empire while serving in the IDF.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

She’s barely 19-years-old, but this teenage phenomenon who owns a burgeoning cosmetics company and an impressive social media following is already a millionaire, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

At 16, Cohen decided to start her own makeup company. Today, her products are sold in major chains around Israel as she works to market herself abroad. She has collaborated with international brands and was invited to Fashion Week in Milan and Paris.

If that’s not enough, she is also doing her military service in the IDF, participates in a TV series and was recently selected as one of Forbes Magazine’s 30-Under-30 list of promising Israeli entrepreneurs.

She owns three manufacturing and packaging plants, one of which is a ‘rehabilitation’ plant, which integrates workers with disabilities.

As a youngster, Cohen almost died when she was eight years old when a bicycle accident left her hospitalized in critical condition with a head injury. Her remarkable recovery and rehabilitation drove her forward and at the age of 13 she participated in a TV talent show. The exposure brought her fans who still follow her on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, watching her makeup videos.

Aline’s business manager is her father Yoram, a lawyer by profession, and her mother Miri was a makeup artist. Both parents put their careers aside and became part of the family business with one brother running logistics and the other marketing, while a younger brother is still in high school.

“It should be emphasized that the decisions are Aline’s,” Yoram Cohen said.

“I take in all the opinions – and in the end I decide,” Aline added.

“I’m proud of myself,” Aline said. “For every shekel I put in I want another shekel and I’m proud of it. The goal is to fulfill myself. To create, to strive, to inspire – but it’s also clear to make money. I will fight to succeed, to get the things I want. I have a lot on my shoulders. By choice.”

Aline Cohen has managed to turn the family from Hadera, 40 kilometers (24 miles) north of Tel Aviv, into the Israeli version of the Kardashians – and that seems to be just the beginning.

Armed with her smartphone, she also wants to conquer the international business arena, and she says she does not need favors from anyone. “I understand that if you have the ambition and the willpower – you can do anything,” Cohen said.