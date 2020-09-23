Mel Gibson to make ‘Passion of the Christ’ sequel

Actor/Director Mel Gibson talks about his film "The Passion of the Christ" as Jim Caviezel, (l) who portrayed Jesus, looks on, Nov. 7, 2004. (AP/Rene Macura)

In 2016, Gibson revealed he was in talks to make a sequel. Caviezel confirmed in 2018 that he would play Jesus in the new movie.

By World Israel News Staff

Actor Jim Caviezel, who starred as Jesus in director Mel Gibson’s 2004 “The Passion of the Christ,” said he’s received the third draft of the script for the sequel.

“Mel Gibson just sent me the third picture, the third draft. It’s coming. It’s called The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. It’s going to be the biggest film in world history,” Caviezel told Breitbart News Daily.

Caviezel, 51, says his career suffered for making the film, which grossed $612 million against its $30 million budget.

“The film exploded. It was off the charts. You’d think, ‘Oh, you’re going to work a lot.’ No, I didn’t. I was no longer on the studio list. That was gone… Because of what I do as an actor — that’s my skill — it was given to me from God. I didn’t give it to myself, but it’s something in which I have a great range… I really felt that faith was much bigger than the industry and Hollywood, and bigger than the Republican or Democratic Party or any of that.”

Breitbart says he told Fox News in March that Hollywood is growing more hostile to biblical films. He said, “These films can’t be made now. The films they make are Marvel Comics movies. You’ll see Superman. You won’t see Jesus. I got to play the greatest superhero there ever was.”

The first movie focused on the last 12 hours of Jesus’ life. The sequel will focus on his resurrection, according to the New Testament.