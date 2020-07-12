Memorial to Arab terrorists still stands in northern Israel

Ad Kan organization calls on government to tear down memorial to Arab terrorists who helped murder 67 Jews in the infamous 1929 Hebron massacre.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

An organization that fights anti-Israel activities called on the government Sunday to take down a memorial in the Israeli city of Akko (Acre) that memorializes three Arab terrorists who took part in the brutal 1929 massacre of Jews in the city of Hebron.

“Murderers of Jews do not deserve a place of honor and commemoration” in Israel, said Zur Falk, who heads the legal department for Ad Kan.

In a statement on its Facebook page Ad Kan appealed to Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to remove the monument by virtue of his authority.”

The plaque in the Moslem cemetery in the city of Akko, some 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of the port city of Haifa, commemorates three murderers – Muhammad Jamjoum, Fuad Hijazi, and Ataa Al-Zir, who took part in the 1929 riots in which Jews were murdered in Hebron, Safed and Jerusalem.

While most of the perpetrators of the massacres that killed over 100 Jews had their sentences commuted, Jamjoum, Hijazi, and Al-Zirthree “committed particularly brutal murders [of Jews] at Safed and Hebron,” according to the report by British Government to the League of Nations.

They were convicted of attacking British soldiers and murdering Jews in the 1929 Hebron Massacre, in which 65 Jews were murdered, and were executed by the British in 1930.

However, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) documented that the Palestinian Authority marks the execution of the murderers each year. Last year the official PA television station marked the execution of “the three heroes” and used the opportunity to add that they have become “a legend of self-sacrifice for the homeland.” That broadcast added, “Souls that have been sacrificed for their country will not die.”

According to PMW, the PA’s glorification of violence “constantly reinforces its message that dying while carrying out an act of terrorism is an outcome that guarantees that the souls of the terrorists do not die.”

In June the Israeli-Arab Balad political party commemorated the 90th anniversary of the execution of the three terrorists who massacred Jews in Mandate-era Palestine, via a post on their official Facebook page. The post referred to the three as “the martyrs of the Al-Buraq revolution,” using the Palestinian nationalist term for the 1929 massacres against Jews around the country.

Ad Kan says that the memorial is used as a “center of pilgrimage” for high schools and youth movements in the Arab public and noted that the erection of the monument is a violation of the law prohibiting the erection of memorials in memory of perpetrators of terrorist acts.

In their letter to Deri, the organization said the establishment of a memorial to murderers is a “grave moral failure” that “could very likely lead to copycats” who might choose “to join the group of ‘heroic martyrs.'”

Although Ad Kan filed a complaint two weeks ago, the monument is still standing and Israel Police appeared to pass the buck, issuing a statement saying “the case was transferred” to the national headquarters “for guidance on the issue and continued processing by the unit that is taking care of it,” the news website 0404 reported.