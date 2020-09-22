‘Moderate Democrats don’t have the guts to stand up,’ says Dershowitz about anti-Semitism in the party

“The moderate Democrats don’t have courage. They don’t have the guts to stand up,” said attorney Alan Dershowitz in a discussion about anti-Semitism on the left.

By World Israel News Staff

“There are elements within the Democratic Party that support boycotting Israel, and do support silencing students on college campuses,” attorney Alan Dershowitz said on “The Cats Roundtable,” a show aired on WABC 770 AM in New York.

“Will the moderate Democrats have the courage to stand up to the so-called ‘crazy’ Democrats?” asked the show’s host, billionaire entrepreneur John Catsimatidis.

Catsimatidis’ question followed a discussion of “the squad,” a group of anti-Israel Democratic congresswomen which include Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Omar and Tlaib remain dogged by persistent accusations of anti-Semitism based on comments promoting the dual loyalty canard about Jews and Israel, promotion of the Palestinian-run BDS movement, and suggestions that pro-Israel groups exert undue influence on the U.S. political system.

“Courage? Are you kidding? Does anybody today have courage in politics?” answered Dershowitz. “The answer is no,” he continued. “The moderate Democrats don’t have courage. They don’t have the guts to stand up.”

Dershowitz continued, “The Republicans have had more courage standing up to some anti-Semites in their party. And they have gotten rid of them and marginalized them. I wish the Democrats would learn from the Republicans on that issue.”

When Catsimatidis asked Dershowitz whether President Donald Trump would receive the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering peace in the Middle East between Israel and Arab nations, Dershowitz responded, “Well he certainly should maybe get the one given to Barack Obama.”

“Obama got the peace prize while he was in office like a month for doing nothing, and he has been one of the worst foreign policy presidents,” Dershowitz added, calling the Iran nuclear deal a “disaster for peace.”

“If you were going to ask me which president deserves a Nobel Peace Prize as between Barack Obama and Donald Trump, it’s not even a close question.”