Moderna to triple quantity of vaccines for Israel

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Health Ministry on Friday signed an agreement with the American company Moderna to triple the quantity of vaccines the company will provide Israel in 2021, from two million vaccines to six million, which will be enough for three million citizens.

“I am pleased to announce that today we signed with Moderna for the supply of six million vaccines for you, citizens of Israel. This is triple the number of vaccines in the original contract with Moderna. This gives us hope. We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated.

“Until then we need to follow the rules. Our mission is to bring vaccines. Your mission is to follow the rules. If we do this, we are going to win. Together we will defeat the coronavirus,” he added.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein celebrated the agreement, saying that it is wonderful news for the citizens and economy of Israel.

“There will be no citizen who wants to be vaccinated whom we will be unable to provide with a vaccine. The professional teams have begun expedited work on the allocation of the vaccines,” he said.

“But it will take several months before we are all vaccinated and we must all strictly adhere to the directives and not become complacent.”