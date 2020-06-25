Mossad head meets King of Jordan to deliver message on sovereignty

The Mossad chief met in the last few days with the Jordanian king.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen recently met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II to deliver a message about Israel’s upcoming sovereignty plan, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.

The meeting took place in the last few days, a senior official told Channel 13. Cohen delivered a message to Abdullah directly from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The news was confirmed separately by Israel Hayom.

The content of the message was not revealed.

However, according to Channel 13, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that Jordan is opposed even to a partial sovereignty plan.

Netanyahu has promised to extend Israeli sovereignty over 30 percent of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley. These areas are already under the control of Israel, with many Israeli towns and villages already established.

Jordan has come out against the plan, making vague threats about retaliation and claiming the plan would destabilize the region.

Pressure has grown on Netanyahu to halt his plans from Arab states, the Israeli left-wing, the EU and the U.S. Democratic party. Hamas has threatened violence against the plan. The Palestinian Authority has stopped short of threatening violence, but has made other threats, running the gamut from immediately declaring a state to washing its hands of the Palestinians and letting Israel take over caring for the population.

However, Israeli estimates are that neither the Arab states nor the EU intend to take any serious action against the sovereignty plan and will only lodge verbal complaints.

The Trump administration will make a big announcement on Thursday regarding the sovereignty move, which is part of its larger “Peace Through Prosperity” plan to reach a resolution between Israelis and Palestinians.