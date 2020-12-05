Mourners ambush IDF forces at Palestinian youth’s funeral

Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli soldiers and set blazes during the funeral.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

Dozens of Palestinians threw stones at Israeli forces and set tires aflame during a funeral on Saturday for a 13-year-old killed during violent Arab rioting.

Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered to mourn the death of Ali Abu Alia in Almugayer, where the Palestinian youth was hit in the stomach and died on Friday.

Commenting on the circumstances surrounding Abu Alia’s death, the Israeli military said “dozens of rioters” hurled rocks at Israeli soldiers and border police, who responded with “riot dispersal means.”

Forces used no live ammunition, said the IDF.

Violent Palestinian rioters routinely attack Israeli forces in Judea and Samaria. Palestinians throw Molotov cocktails at soldiers, drop large stones on them from roofs, and shoot at them.

In addition to assaults on soldiers, Palestinians also engage frequently in rock-throwing at Israeli civilian vehicles. In one high profile incident, a Palestinian rock thrower murdered an Israeli infant named Adele Biton.

After such incidents, the Israeli military raids Palestinian towns to arrest people involved in terror attacks.