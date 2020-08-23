Muslim, LGBTQ meetings at DNC convention omit ‘under God’ from Pledge of Allegiance

Pastor Robert Jeffress tells Fox News that it shows that the Democratic party is struggling to please its secular base while reaching out to voters of faith.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The Muslim Delegates Assembly and the LGBTQ caucus meeting omitted the words “under God” when reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention, held over a four-day virtual convention held last week.

Delegate AJ Durrani of the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly skipped over “under God” when he said the Pledge of Allegiance. At the LGBTQ Caucus meeting, the delegate also jumped over “under God,” nodding silently instead, making it clear that the delegate was intentionally omitting it.

The two meetings were part of 30 caucus and council meetings across the country, according to the DNC site. Presumably, “under God” was recited at the other meetings.

Most mainstream media reports focused on fact-checking President Donald Trump, who overgeneralized, saying that the DNC had removed “under God” from the Pledge, when it was only two side meetings. Trump was retweeting comments started by former U.S. Republican senatorial candidate Peggy Hubbard, according to USA Today.

The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

However, Pastor Robert Jeffress, senior minister of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, tells Fox News on Sunday that the removal of “under God” from the two meetings is worthy of note, showing that the Democratic party is struggling to please its secular base while reaching out to voters of faith.

They talk about faith in a general way, Jeffress said, but “they don’t want to talk about faith in God,” noting that as a result the Democratic party will have a hard time making inroads with faith-based voters.

He also said the Democratic party’s support for abortion doesn’t square with the principles held by those who believe in the Bible.