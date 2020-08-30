Nasrallah: For every terrorist Israel kills, we will kill one IDF soldier

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel and reiterated his terror group’s one-to-one policy: For every terrorist Israel kills, Hezbollah will kill an IDF soldier. Nasrallah made his comments in a televised speech on Sunday to mark the end of a Shi’ite holiday.

“Let the Israelis understand that whenever they kill one of our mujahideen, we will kill one of their soldiers,” Nasrallah said. “We’re committed to an equation. Our objective is not revenge but punishment – and to establish a balance of deterrence.”

“We are not in a hurry to respond to Israel,” Nasrallah said. “Your soldiers will eventually appear on the roads,” he added, referring to limitations put on IDF movements to avoid providing the terrorists with an easy target.

Tensions on the northern border have risen since July 20 when a Hamas terrorist died in an airstrike on an Iranian weapons site in Syria. Israel has not officially taken responsibility for that strike but is widely believed to be responsible.

Hezbollah has since launched several revenge attacks against Israel, all unsuccessful. The latest was a sniper attack on August 25. Israel retaliated against Hezbollah observation posts. Israeli government officials warned that in the event of another attack, Israel will strike deeper, suggesting it will target Lebanese infrastructure.

“Israel takes the shooting at our forces by Hezbollah very seriously,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted. “We will not tolerate any aggression against our citizens and will respond forcefully to any attack against us.”

“I advise Hezbollah not to try Israel’s … [military] force. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon because of its aggression,” Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu also said, “I suggest that Hezbollah not try the crushing force of Israel.”