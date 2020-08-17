Nazi sympathizer who shot woman for pulling down swastika flag released on bail

Alexander Feaster and the Nazi flag that flew in front of his home. (Garfield County Sheriff’s Office/screenshot)

Alexander Feaster, whose home is festooned with swastikas and other Nazi symbols, shot a woman multiple times in the back as she attempted to remove the offending flag.

By Algemeiner Staff

A Nazi sympathizer who opened fire on a woman attempting to remove a swastika flag from his property in Oklahoma has been released on bail after claiming self-defense.

District Judge Justin P. Eilers ruled in favor of Alexander Feaster following a successful plea from his lawyers. On June 30, Feaster — whose home in the town of Hunter, about 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, is festooned with swastikas and other Nazi symbols — shot a woman identified as 28-year-old Kyndal McVey multiple times in the back as she attempted to remove the offending flag.

Feaster’s bond was reduced from $500,000 to $75,000 at the hearing last Wednesday. Feaster also will be allowed to live with his mother in Tonkawa and return to Garfield County to attend court and meet with his attorneys, the local media outlet Enid News & Eagle reported. He also is to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Following the shooting incident, local deputies obtained a search warrant for Feaster’s residence and seized several firearms, ammunition and a security DVR system.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marshall Woodson — who viewed security footage of the shooting — wrote in his affidavit that Feaster’s victim “did not appear to be in any way a threat to Feaster due to her obviously running away from his residence with only a flag in her hand.”

A brief filed by Feaster’s lawyers claimed that he “was isolated and alone, fearing for his life.”