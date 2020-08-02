Netanyahu condemns Israeli media: ‘Propaganda arm of anarchist left’

“North Korean television can learn from them, but the public doesn’t buy it,” said Netanyahu.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticized channel 12 and 13 on Saturday night for their alleged bias in the reporting of anti-Netanyahu protests.

The statement, which first appeared on the Likud Party Twitter account and was then reposted on Netanyahu’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, accused channel 12 and 13 of continuing to “serve as a propaganda arm for the anarchist leftist demonstrations.”

The posts appeared alongside an image of a television, out of which arms extended, emptying a garbage can into the head of a viewer. The television was labeled with the logos of channel 12 news, channel 13 news, and Kan public broadcasting news.

“They are making a desperate effort to brainwash the public, with the aim of overthrowing a strong right-wing prime minister,” the statement said.

The statement accused the stations of giving free and unlimited publicity to the protests “in an attempt to fuel the leftist demonstrations and in a transparent attempt to inflate their importance and weight.”

“On the other hand, they ignore the violent nature of the demonstrations and the calls made in them to assassinate the prime minister and his family.”

The statement said, “North Korean television can learn from them, but the public doesn’t buy it.”

Netanyahu said that he will continue to work around the clock to fight the coronavirus and strengthen the Israeli economy.

He called on everyone to unite in this effort and to ignore “the media’s dangerous campaign of incitement.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns violence of any kind and calls for an equal investigation of every case of violence and death threats,” the statement said.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana warned last week that the protests could end in bloodshed, saying, “There are explicit calls for the assassination of the prime minister.”

“Without getting into questions right now of whether the prime minister is doing his job well or not, we are without a doubt in an atmosphere that could lead an individual or individuals to think that murdering or eliminating the prime minister could make things better for the country,” Yaakov Peri, former head of the Shin Bet security agency, said last month.