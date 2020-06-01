Netanyahu explodes myth that he wanted kids microchipped

“Conspiracy theories sometimes reach delusional places,” Netanyahu said.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ridiculed an “urban legend” circulating on the internet that he wants to microchip children as part of a broader coronavirus tracking plan in a speech carried on the Knesset channel on Monday.

“This is an opportunity to fend off an incredible urban legend that I or someone else intends to implant subcutaneous sensors in children or adults,” he said.

“Conspiracy theories sometimes reach delusional places. I don’t remember anything like that. We talked about a toy for kids, a voluntary bracelet that anyone can choose to put on or not put on to keep their distance,” Netanyahu said.

“It still hasn’t been developed and I don’t know if it will be developed. In any case it’s voluntary. It’s a choice, and there will be no sensor planting for anyone, so everyone can relax,” the prime minister said.

At a May 4 press conference, Netanyahu referred to putting sensors on children in the context of coronavirus tracking.

He was quoted at the time as saying, “I spoke with our heads of technology in order to find measures Israel is good at, such as sensors. For instance, every person, every kid – I want it on kids first – would have a sensor that would sound an alarm when you get too close, like the ones on cars.”

The idea of implanting microchips in people is one of the central coronavirus conspiracy theories in which Microsoft Founder Bill Gates plays a central role.

According to that theory, Gates wants to use the virus as an excuse to implant digital tracking microchips in everyone. He has also been accused of already having a patent on a vaccine against the virus that he will only introduce once the world’s population has diminished by 15 percent.

Israel did approve the use of tools previously reserved for fighting terror for keeping tabs on corona carriers within Israel’s citizenry. The move raised civil rights issues. The government agreed to set up a special committee to oversee the use of the technology.

In April, Israel halted the use of the tracking technology.