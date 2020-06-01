Netanyahu, Kushner discuss Israeli annexation; July 1 set as deadline

PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US envoy Jared Kushner in 2017. (GPO)

The prime minister spoke on the phone with top Trump advisor Jared Kushner about Israel’s sovereignty process in Judea and Samaria, which is set to begin in July.

By World Israel News Staff

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with U.S. officials to discuss Israel’s plans to extend sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, Kan reported.

Specifically, Netanyahu discussed the annexation process with President Donald Trump’s advisor Jared Kushner, one of the architect’s of the U.S.’ Mideast peace plan.

Netanyahu set July 1 as a hard deadline to begin the annexation process.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer were also reportedly involved in the discussions.

The talks followed a deliberations between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Friedman.

Gantz is also reportedly in the process of preparing the army to take necessary measures associated with annexation.