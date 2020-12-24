Netanyahu: ‘Many, many more countries’ will make peace with Israel

Prime Minister Netanyahu (c) and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan (r) Meet with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, Dec. 24, 2020. (GPO)

“You can see the Arab countries, some have already come forward, others are coming forward,” Netanyahu said.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “many more countries” would make peace with Israel, during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft on Thursday.

“We’re going to see many, many more countries, a lot more than people expect and perhaps a lot sooner than people expect,” Netanyahu said.

Craft met with Netanyahu after visiting sites in Jerusalem and meeting Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday. Also attending the Thursday meeting was Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan.

“You see this great change in this circle of peace, real peace, peace for peace and peace through strength that is being realized with this continual American assistance,” Netanyahu added.

“President Trump and his team have done wonders to dispel so many of the myths and slanders against the Jewish people and the Jewish state and we are eternally grateful for that,” Netanyahu said.

“We think there are great opportunities. You must be seeing that, as does Ambassador Erdan at the United Nations. You can see the Arab countries, some have already come forward, others are coming forward.”

Netanyahu thanked Clark personally for her support at the UN: ” I want to start by saying how much we appreciate the strong position that you have held in the United Nations representing the powerful position and consistent position that President Trump has had defending the truth and defending the State of Israel. It’s the same thing in these forums.”

“We had a delegation that came back from Morocco yesterday and had an unbelievable meeting with King Mohammed, and this is a realization of dreams,” the prime minister said, referring to the Tuesday meeting in Rabat, where the two countries agreed to open diplomatic missions in weeks.

“We have the people of Israel yearning for peace, praying for peace and dreaming of peace. That dream is being realized today, thanks to many of your efforts and the efforts of the Trump administration and their defense of Israel, of truth and of genuine peace. Thank you for all that. Welcome to Jerusalem.”

Ambassador Gilad Erdan thanked Ambassador Craft for her support of Israel in the UN Security Council and other UN institutions and for defending Israel.

“You were instrumental in triggering the snapback mechanism against Iran to ensure that critical sanctions remain in place. You truly understand that a nuclear Iran is an existential threat, not only to Israel but to the entire world,” Ambassador Erdan said.