Netanyahu: Mossad will target Hamas leaders ‘wherever they are’

By World Israel News Staff and JNS

Ahead of the scheduled release of Israeli hostages coinciding with a days-long ceasefire, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his objective of eliminating Hamas.

Addressing an audience in Tel Aviv, along with other members of the war cabinet, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, Netanyahu declared that he has instructed the Mossad to target the heads of Hamas “wherever they are.”

Gallant said that the terror organization’s leaders “are living on borrowed time. The struggle is worldwide: From gunmen in the field to those who are enjoying luxury jets while their emissaries are acting against women and children—they are destined to die.”

“There will be no sanctuary cities, no sanctuary houses. We will go wherever we need to in order to eradicate child murderers—above and below ground, in Gaza and around the world,” the former defense minister and IDF chief declared in a press statement delivered in Tel Aviv.

“We will reach the heads of [the Hamas] government just as we reached the centers of [that] government,” said Gantz.

The remarks were made in response to a question posed about a Kan report that Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashaal were “euphoric” about the war so far, the pause in fighting, and that they fully expected to continue ruling Gaza after the war.

The Hamas leaders on Israel’s radar include the terrorist organization’s politburo head, Ismail Haniyeh, chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, “military wing” commander Mohammed Deif, deputy commander Marwan Issa and Judea and Samaria commander Saleh al-Arouri, and former politburo chief Khaled Mashaal.

The Prime Minister’s remarks were made to reassure the public that, in spite of the temporary ceasefire, the government was still committed to completing its war against Hamas.