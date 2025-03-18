Netanyahu mulling invasion of Gaza Strip – but leaves door open to hostage talks – report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, 18 March 2025 at the Kirya in Tel Aviv in a security assessment with Defense Minister Israel Katz and the heads of the security establishment. (Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO)

Israel’s prime minister gathers security chiefs at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv to deliberate on Gaza invasion plans, even as Israeli official says Jerusalem prepared to end fighting ‘at any point’ if Hamas serious about hostage talks.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gathered his security chiefs at the IDF’s headquarters in the Kirya in Tel Aviv Tuesday morning, for deliberations on the air campaign against Hamas launched earlier on Tuesday, and on the potential expansion of the operation.

According to an Israeli official cited in a report by The Times of Israel, the Netanyahu government has plans “to move forward” with then expanded military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

However, the official added that Israel will remain open to return to hostage deal talks should Hamas demonstrate at any time that it is serious about negotiations.

“If at any point the other side decides to go back to genuinely negotiating, and we go back to genuine talks, then we’ll stop,” the official said. “At the moment, we’re left without any choice.”

A second Israeli official, quoted by Israel Hayom, said that Israel remains open to a deal on the basis of the proposal put forward by President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, under which half of the remaining 59 hostages would be released immediately, and the remaining half would be freed at the end of a 50-day ceasefire.

“We’re in a new phase of the conflict,” the official said. “From here we either move forward with developments towards the release of additional hostages – which is a major goal – or there’ll be consistent escalations to the point of total war.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes struck dozens of Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 412 people, the Hamas-ruled Gaza health ministry claimed.