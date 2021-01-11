Netanyahu orders 600 homes built in Judea and Samaria, including 100 in town where Jewish woman was murdered

Family and friends attend the funeral of Esther Horgan who was murdered near her home in Tal Menashe, Dec. 22, 2020. (Flash90/Meir Vaknin)

Included among the units are over 100 in Tal Menashe, the home community of the late Esther Horgan.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the construction of approximately 600 housing units in Judea and Samaria on Monday.

Included among the units are over 100 in Tal Menashe, the home community of the late Esther Horgan, who was killed by a Palestinian terrorist on Dec. 20.

Her husband, Benjamin Horgan, told Israel Hayom after the killing: “All of us in the locality, in the town council, all the people of Israel, must give the appropriate and Zionist answer to acts of destruction and killing by more light, more life, more construction, more creation, more action on the ground – for our children and all the people of Israel.”

Jewish relatives who have seen their loved ones murdered often show remarkable discipline and resilience, expressing the sentiment that no revenge should be taken but only more building on Jewish land.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman repeated Benjamin Horgan’s desire in a condolence visit to the Horgan family on Dec. 29. He said that the only proper response to the Palestinian terrorist who murdered Esther was to expand her community of Tal Menashe.

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) drew a direct line between Horgan’s death and Palestinian Authority incitement.

Muhammad Cabha, the terrorist who murdered Horgan by smashing her head with a rock, told Shin Bet interrogators that he “decided to carry out a terrorist attack after he was influenced – inter alia – by the death of a security prisoner he knew, Kamal Abu Wa’er,” who died in prison from cancer.

Abu Wa’er, who was serving six life sentences for involvement in the murder of at least four Israelis, recently died of cancer in prison.

During his illness, the PA and Fatah launched an incitement campaign citing top officials who falsely claimed Israel was denying him proper treatment, and once Abu Wa’er had died, they intensified the libel that his death was caused by “deliberate medical neglect.”

Approximately 400 housing units are also to be built in Beit El, Evyatar, Shavei Shomron, Oranit, the Barkan Industrial Zone, Karnei Shomron and Givat Zeev.

Over 200 units are also slated for Rehalim and in Nofei Nehemia, pursuant to providing regular status for the community.