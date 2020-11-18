Netanyahu, Rivlin congratulate Biden, ‘an old friend of Israel,’ on presidential victory

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands while giving joint statements in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, March 9, 2016. (AP/Debbie Hill)

President-elect Joe Biden stressed his commitment to Israel’s security, according to the prime minister’s office.

By JNS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin have now both called U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to congratulate him on his electoral victory.

On Tuesday, Rivlin called Biden to wish him well.

“Speaking just now with President-elect @JoeBiden to congratulate him, I said that as a[n] old friend of #Israel he knows our friendship is based on values beyond partisan politics. We have no doubt that under his leadership the United States is committed to our security and success,” tweeted Rivlin.

In his discussion with Biden, Netanyahu agreed to meet with him soon, according to the prime minister’s office, which said that Biden stressed his commitment to Israel’s security.

A read-out from Biden said that the president-elect “expressed his determination to ensure that the U.S.-Israel relationship is strengthened and enjoys strong bipartisan support.”