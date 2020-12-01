Netanyahu tells Gantz: We don’t need elections now

The Knesset will vote Wednesday on a resolution put forward by Yesh Atid to dissolve the Knesset, possibly sending Israel to the fourth round of elections in a year and a half.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

In a last-ditch attempt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his Likud faction would vote against a resolution to dissolve the Knesset and called on Blue and White, his chief coalition partner, to do so as well.

Speaking on Tuesday during a visit at the National Coronavirus Enforcement Authority, he said that the Likud will vote on Wednesday against the dissolution of the Knesset and “in favor of unity.”

“I call on Benny Gantz to unite and avoid dispersing the Knesset,” he declared.

A bill to disperse the Knesset would require three votes in the Knesset plenum and three votes in the Knesset House Committee to become law. Wednesday’s vote is the initial phase.

“We do not need elections now. We have achievements in hand, we have a real effort to reduce the [Corona] virus, to bring vaccines to all Israeli citizens, to bring more assistance to businesses and citizens – we must do it all together,” Netanyahu asserted.

From its inception, the government has been squabbling over almost every issue, and the current issue at hand is primarily the timing of the passing of the 2021 budget.

Most political pundits say that one way or another, Israel is again headed toward the fourth round of elections.

Elections during the pandemic will prove an extremely challenging undertaking and may take as many as three days.

Polls show that Netanyahu’s Likud is in the lead with about 30 seats while Blue and White has lost most of its power and has about 10 seats.