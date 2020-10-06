Netanyahu tests negative for corona, expresses ‘cautious optimism’ about ‘blocking pandemic’

The prime minister underwent a rapid coronavirus ‘Sofia’ test, a new technology set to be rolled out across Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch toured Jerusalem’s Neveh Horim retirement home, which implemented for the first time today the “Sofia” testing system.

The system was recently acquired for extensive use in Israel.

“The test is carried out via a swab and the result is received after only 15 minutes,” Kisch explained.

“We have preliminary signs of cautious optimism that we are blocking the pandemic,” said Netanyahu at the event, adding, “It is too early to say this. All of the experts, without exception, have said – wait at least another week. This is what we are doing. But when we exit in a gradual and responsible manner, this time in the second wave, I will also ask that rapid testing be used.”

Netanyahu continued, “Today, in retirement homes throughout Israel, we are installing the ‘Sofia’ rapid test. This test takes 15 minutes. This could also help us with domestic flights, and hotels and in many other fields – in hospitals and clinics. We will make a gradual and responsible exit and we will not capitulate to any populist pressures on this matter.

“All of Europe is now galloping toward the second lockdown. If we act correctly, we will exit the second lockdown in a better situation at a time when Europe is entering it. Then please follow the rules and I also call on the members of the government and the coalition, and MKs, to be united,” the prime minister concluded.

Kisch also commented on Isreal’s transition to the “lightning quick, personal and inexpensive [Sofia] tests,” which he said “will facilitate the release of the economy after the lockdown and the opening of an additional channel for tests without laboratories.”

Sofia rapid testing devices have been approved both by Israel’s Health Ministry and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are expected to be able to carry out up to 60,000 tests a day in Israel.