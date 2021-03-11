Netanyahu trip to UAE delayed over Jordanian incident, wife’s appendicitis

Despite his wife’s hospitalization, Netanyahu is still hoping to fly to the Emirates, but Jordan is blocking his way over a diplomatic incident.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained on the ground in Israel Thursday as his planned historic first visit to the United Arab Emirates was blocked first by his wife’s emergency hospitalization and then by neighboring Jordan, which is refusing to approve his flight route over a diplomatic incident.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office announced that the prime minister would fly to the UAE and meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his first official visit to the Arab Gulf state since the two countries established full diplomatic relations. There were unconfirmed rumors that Netanyahu may also meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman while in the Gulf.

However, as of late Thursday morning, that trip is uncertain after Netanyahu’s wife fell ill and a diplomatic spat with Jordan blocked his flight path.

Sara Netanyahu was admitted to a Jerusalem hospital Wednesday night with an apparent case of appendicitis. Israeli politicians tweeted their wishes for a speedy recovery as uncertainty clouded the decision on whether or not the prime minister would still make the flight to the Gulf if Sara required an operation.

As the morning progressed, it appeared Netanyahu did intend to fly, but Jordan suddenly refused to permit the flight to enter Jordanian airspace in apparent retaliation for an unpleasant diplomatic border incident Wednesday involving the heir to the Jordanian throne.

“Israeli officials say Netanyahu’s trip to UAE ‘is delayed’ because Jordan hasn’t approved the flight route. The officials say it might be connected to the cancellation of Jordan’s Crown prince visit at Temple Mount yesterday due to an argument over security arrangements,” tweeted veteran political affairs reporter Barak Ravid.

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah had arranged a confidential trip to Jerusalem to visit the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City and coordinated with Israel to ensure that his bodyguards would be allowed to accompany him with their weapons.

However, the crossing of his delegation across the border was blocked by Israel after more armed guards showed up Wednesday at the Allenby Bridge crossing than expected. The Jordanians turned around and returned to the capital, Amman, which is a four-hour drive from Jerusalem.