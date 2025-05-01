Netanyahu: Victory over Hamas, not return of hostages, is Israel’s top goal

Bringing back the remaining 59 hostages is an important goal for Israel, Prime Minister Netanyahu says on Israel’s Independence Day, but emphasizes that defeating Hamas is the overriding goal of the war in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Defeating Hamas and securing a definitive victory trumps the return of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday, as Israel marks its 77th Independence Day.

The prime minister addressed the annual Bible Contest in Jerusalem, held every year on Independence Day, reiterating the need to bring back the remaining 59 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, while emphasizing that the “paramount objective” is the vanquishing of Israel’s enemies.

“We have many goals, many goals in this war. We want to bring all our hostages home, we’ve brought back so far 147 alive, and 196 total,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu noted that less than half – and no more than 24 total – of the 59 hostages held captive are believed to still be alive.

“There are another up to 24 alive, 59 total, and we want to return the living and the dead. It’s a very important goal, but there is a greater goal. The paramount objective is victory over our enemies, and this we will achieve.”

During his speech, Netanyahu also responded to the massive wildfires which broke out Wednesday, including on the western outskirts of Jerusalem.

Netanyahu claimed that police have arrested 18 suspected arsonists who are believed to be responsible for the blazes.

“This is not a simple matter; there is harm to nature and also harm to people, and we’re holding 18 people at the moment who are suspected of arson, one of whom was caught in the act,” Netanyahu said

“Our neighbors who claim that they love this land – speak of burning the land. We love the land – we protect the land. I am sure that we will succeed in dealing with this challenge as well.”

The Israel Police said after Netanyahu’s speech that only three suspects are currently in custody on suspicion of sparking the fires.

Other suspects, however, have been taken into custody on suspicion of incitement, in connection to calls on social media for anti-Israel acts of arson.