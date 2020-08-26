Netanyahu warns Hezbollah: Don’t test ‘crushing force of Israel’

Netanyahu to Hezbollah: Don’t try us – we will respond strongly to any attack.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon Wednesday after gunfire from Lebanon struck an IDF post overnight.

“Israel views with utmost gravity the shooting at our forces by Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said.

“We will not tolerate any aggression against our citizens and we will respond forcefully to any attack against us,” he warned. “I suggest that Hezbollah not try the crushing force of Israel. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon with its aggression.”

The prime minister held consultations overnight with senior defense officials before issuing the statement.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also sent an explicit threat to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

“Nasrallah cannot harm either our soldiers or our country. We will respond harshly to any incident that happens at the border,” Gantz said.

In the shooting incident, terrorists on the Lebanese side of the border controlled by the Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire at an IDF force in the area of ​​the Ramim ridge near Metulla and Kibbutz Menara.

The IDF spokesman said shortly after the shooting that Israel responded with an air force attack on Hezbollah observation posts near the border.

At the time of the attack, residents of Israeli communities in the area were ordered to stay indoors and the border area was lit up by huge flares fired into the sky by IDF forces. After a short time the restrictions in the area were removed and the residents were instructed to return to full routine.

A statement from the IDF spokesperson’s office said the military was maintaining “a high level of readiness.”

“The IDF considers the Lebanese government responsible for what is happening on its territory and takes the incident very seriously,” the IDF statement said. “Any attempt to violate the sovereignty of the State of Israel is a serious event.”