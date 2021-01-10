Netanyahu, wife forced into secure compound as protesters burst through barricade, report says

The prime minister and those with him remained in the secure area for about 45 minutes under the protection of the General Security Services, or Shabak.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

On Jan. 2, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his wife Sara and other people who were with them were taken to a secure compound within his official Jerusalem residence when demonstrators burst through a police barricade, website N12 reported.

The incident occurred after eight demonstrators reportedly broke through a police checkpoint on Smolenskin street near the official residence. Once the area was deemed safe the prime minister was given the all-clear.

Thousands took part in the demonstration last Saturday, the 28th week in a row of protests in front of the prime minister’s residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem, according to N12. “The demonstrators blocked the back entrance to the residence, at the corner of Balfour and Smolenskin streets, and waved a sign bearing the words ‘Balfour Siege,'” N12 reports.

The protesters say the large numbers and the particularly high emotions at last Saturday’s protest were due to an attempt by unnamed suspects to burn down a protest tent in the area.

The attempt to burn the tent of the “No way” movement, one of the protest organizers, took place on Thursday evening. A protester smelled smoke and two suspects were spotted. The police later apprehended them. One of the suspects admitted to the act under interrogation and was freed on bail.

Another of the organizations behind the protests, the “Black Flags” movement rejected the report that Netanyahu was forced into a safe room.

“Netanyahu’s attempts to compare the demonstrators to Trump supporters are a direct continuation of the Netanyahu family’s incitement campaign. Tomorrow there will be demonstrations for the 29th week in a row, 29 weeks in which there were more than 400 documented attacks against the demonstrators. We will continue to fight for Israeli democracy in non-violent protest. – As always,” the group said in a statement on Friday.

The “Crime Minister” movement also denied the secure compound report, saying: “The prime minister’s incitement and lies against the demonstrators crossed a red line today. No checkpoint was breached and the demonstrators demonstrated legally on a public street outside one of the entrances, and we have documentation of this.

“It is inconceivable that the media give a hand to the lies without checking the facts. For half a year we have been holding a non-violent protest in Balfour and will continue to protest this way every Saturday in Balfour until the corrupt [PM] goes away,” the Crime Minister group said.

The group’s claim of non-violence, however, is contradicted by numerous reports of violent clashes between police and protesters during the months of protests.