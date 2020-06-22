New York City sees tidal wave of shootings over weekend

One man was killed in broad daylight while washing his car.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

The number of shootings in New York City skyrocketed at an alarming rate, with 51 shooting incidents recorded since last Monday, reports The New York Post.

On Saturday alone, 24 people were shot in 18 separate incidents over 12 hours, and on Friday 17 people were injured and one killed in 12 shooting incidents.

One man was killed in broad daylight while washing his car.

Man executed in broad daylight while washing his car in #Brooklyn Bloody weekend continues in #NYC AT LEAST 21 PEOPLE SHOT IN 24-HOUR SPAN pic.twitter.com/08m5o2XuD0 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 21, 2020

According to NYC Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri, the deadly wave of shootings is attributed to the coronavirus-closed courts’ inability to prosecute suspects roaming the streets.

“We have over 1,000 people that have been indicted on a gun-possession charge, where the cases are open, and they are walking around the streets of New York today,” LiPetri told the Post.

This doesn’t include another 800 people charged with illegal possession who have not been formally indicted, LiPetri said.

LiPetri believes it will take a very long time to rein in the suspects even after the courts reopen because it will take time to prosecute a massive backlog of cases.

“This isn’t the DAs’ fault. I get it,” LiPetri said. “They do have a very tough situation.”

Statistical data released on June 14 shows shootings are up 24.3 percent in New York City from the same time last year, and the number of victims rose by 27.9 percent from 359 people in 2019 to 459 in 2020.

NYPD officers took to social media over the weekend to warn that defunding police departments will lead to even more violence and crime.