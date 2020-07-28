New York police seeking suspects in ‘anti-Semitic grand larceny’ cases

Two suspects sought by the NYPD for stealing religious items from Jews in Brooklyn, NY, July 27, 2020. (Twitter)

Video of suspects show one of them holding the type of black hat worn by Orthodox Jews.

By The Algemeiner

The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is seeking two suspects in four separate recent acts of antisemitic harassment in Brooklyn.

The Task Force tweeted on Monday that the suspects were wanted for “anti-Semitic grand larceny” after “stealing religious items” from four people on Brooklyn’s Bedford Avenue.

The tweet included a video showing the suspects riding a bicycle, one of them holding the type of black hat worn by haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Jews.

The NYPD is asking for the public to contact it if they have further information at 800-577-TIPS.