New York State Bar opens inquiry into Giuliani over role in Capitol riots

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

While the NYBSA can’t disbar Giuliani, it can remove him from its membership roles.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The New York State Bar Association (NYBSA) is opening an investigation into former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Giuliani serves as one of Trump’s personal lawyers.

Giuliani spoke at the rally that led to the riot. He said at the rally about Trump’s fraud allegations, “If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right a lot of them will go to jail. Let’s have trial by

combat.”

Five people died during the Capitol riots, including one policeman after being struck on the head by a fire extinguisher and one rioter who was shot by a Capitol officer.

If the NYSBA finds that Giuliani bore some responsibility for the attack, it would be an ironic coda to a career devoted to fighting crime. Giuliani is credited with cleaning up New York City. Thirty years ago, before he came on the scene, the city was a den of murder, mugging, car theft, drug dealing and vice.

However, as far as the NYBSA is concerned, Wednesday’s events overshadow the good Giuliani did for the city of New York.

“As the nation’s largest voluntary state bar association, NYSBA has a responsibility to defend and protect the rule of law,” it said in a statement.

“Based on these complaints, and the statement Mr. Giuliani uttered shortly before the attack on the Capitol, NYSBA President Scott M. Karson has launched an inquiry pursuant to the Association’s bylaws to determine whether Mr. Giuliani should be removed from the membership rolls of the Association,” the statement read.

“This decision is historic for NYSBA, and we have not made it lightly. We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked,” NYSBA said.