NFL player posts about ‘white Jews’ and ‘world domination,’ later regrets ‘Hitler’ references

Professional football player DeSean Jackson posted quotes attributed to Hitler in an Instagram story accusing “white Jews” of a “plan for world domination,” later claiming he meant no offense to “any race.”

By World Israel News Staff

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted to his Instagram, “Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America.'”

The quote posted by Jackson continues, “The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel.”

The quotes came from the photographed page of a book, with the final line on the page concluding, “Hitler was right.”

Jackson apologized after receiving backlash for sharing the anti-Semitic post on social media, in addition to other posts expressing support for the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan.

Farrakhan has been widely condemned for promoting Jew hatred by organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League.

“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson claimed in a video he posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

“I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that,” he added.

According to the myth-debunking website snopes.com, the quotes are falsely attributed to genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler, and actually originate on a click-bait website.

Jackson’s team issued the following statement: “We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.

“We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn, and grow.”

The NFL’s statement added, “DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean.”

In response to the incident, former Eagles president Joe Banner commented on Twitter, “If a white player said anything about [African-Americans] as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.