Nikki Haley: Biden foreign policy will be to left of Obama

Former US ambassador to the UN calls on Republican Party to put differences behind them and rebuild to face Biden challenges.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Former U.S. ambassador to the UN and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley warned Republicans Saturday to end the splits in the party and get their act together to build on the strong points of the Trump administration in facing an expected hard swing to the left under president-elect Joe Biden.

“There’s nothing the Democrat Party would love more than to see the Republican Party further divided,” Haley said in a Fox News interview, calling the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building “an embarrassment to the world. I think it was a sad day for America and I think that we really have to recover.”

Haley warned that Biden’s picks of former advisors to President Barak Obama would send U.S. foreign policy backwards.

“When you look at his picks for cabinet and otherwise from John Kerry to Susan Rice, you don’t have to be that much of a historian to see where this is going,” Haley said. “I think this is going to be to the left of Obama… Biden is going to play out the game for himself. He and the Democratic Party, they believe in more government.”

Furthermore, “Don’t turn your back on the successes that President Trump and the Republicans made over those four years,” Haley said. “The policies were right, they were good,” including “some real wins” on economic and foreign policy as well as getting many “quality” Republican women elected in November.

In order to face the challenges Biden was posing, Haley called on members of her party to end the infighting that has plagued the Republicans over Trump’s election loss.

“I think we need to hold on to our wallets and I think we need to stop with all the fingerpointing and the ‘he said, she said’ and we’ve got to get to work. This is gonna hurt and we really need to be focused on where we’re gonna go from here,” Haley said.

“The Democrats are gonna dig their own hole, but what we have to do is not just say no, we have to talk about we are for.”

“President Trump brought in a lot of people that had not been seen, not been heard and not been understood. We need to keep them,” Haley said, but admitted that “we lost a lot of people in the suburbs, we lost a lot of women [supporters]. We’ve got to grow the tent back and we’ve got to do this – we can’t wait three, four years to do this – we need to do this before the 2022 [mid-term] elections.”

Haley is widely believed to be building the groundwork for a possible 2024 run for the White House. She is supporting Republican candidates in their election campaigns while building her own brand within the party.