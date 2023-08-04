Nikki Haley: I’m tired on commenting every Trump drama

Republican presidential hopeful and former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley mocks latest indictment of Donald Trump.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, pushed back Thursday against the latest indictment of Donald Trump, downplaying the news and urging Americans to “move on already.”

Two days after former President Donald Trump was indicted by the Justice Department in Washington, Haley spoke with Pulse of NH – News Talk, mocking the latest charge sheet and downplaying its relevance to the 2024 election.

“Unlike the other candidates, I didn’t rush out with a statement yesterday on Trump’s indictment for one simple reason: Like most Americans, I’m tired of commenting on every Trump drama. I’ve lost track of whether this indictment is the third or fourth or the fifth,” Haley said.

Haley said the indictments have become a distraction from key economic and foreign policy issues which should be the focus of next year’s presidential race.

“We should be focusing on how to stop China. We should be focusing on how to close the border. We need to be reversing Bidenomics. Putting a 77-year-old former president in prison doesn’t do any of that. We’ve got to move on already.”

Regarding the charges against Trump, Haley said that while the former president does “bear some responsibility for what happened” at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, “Trump didn’t attack the Capitol.”

“It is not a crime to say that you think an election was stolen. He should not be prosecuted for that.”

Trump pleaded not guilty at a federal court in Washington DC Thursday to four charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Two days earlier, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith filed an indictment against the forty-sixth president, arguing that his actions following the November 2020 election constituted an attempt to overturn the election.

Tuesday’s indictment is the second set of charges filed against Trump as part of Smith’s investigation of the January 6th demonstrations on Capitol Hill, and the third indictment against the former president.

Trump is expected to face a fourth indictment in the coming weeks, with prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia poised to file charges against the former president, following an investigation into claims Trump attempted to subvert the 2020 election results in Georgia.