Nikki Haley: Obama, Biden urged UN to ‘denounce our friend and ally Israel’

“The UN is not a place for the faint of heart,” said Haley. “It’s a place where dictators, murderers, and thieves denounce America, and then put their hands out and demand that we pay their bills.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

In a speech Monday night at the virtual Republican National Convention, former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley spoke out about the Obama administration’s foreign policy failures.

Haley served as the U.S. ambassador to the UN from January 2017 to December 2018.

“Obama and Biden let Iran get away with murder and literally sent them a plane full of cash. President Trump did the right thing and ripped up the Iran nuclear deal.”

“Obama and Biden led the UN to denounce our friend and ally Israel,” she said. “President Trump moved our embassy to Jerusalem, and when the UN tried to condemn us, I was proud to cast the American veto.”

Haley’s reference to Obama’s Israel policy comes after Israel Hayom reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin killed an Obama administration-backed anti-Israel UN resolution in early 2016, as a favor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS, great for communist China, and he’s a godsend for anyone who wants America to apologize, abstain, and abandon our values.”

“It’s tragic to see so much of the Democratic party turning a blind eye towards riots and rage,” she said, referencing the mass protests and violence that have devastated major American cities across the country.

“In much of the Democratic party it’s fashionable to say America is racist. That is a lie,” said Haley.

“This is personal for me. I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari.”

“We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave into grievance and hate. My mom built a successful business. My dad taught 30 years at a historically black college. The people of South Carolina chose me as their first minority and first female governor.”

“America is a story that’s a work in progress,” she said.

“Now is the time to build on that progress.”