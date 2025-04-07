Columbia’s Armstrong tells feds she can’t recall specifics of antisemitism on campus

While Columbia announced a series of reforms, Armstrong told a group of faculty members a day later there would be “no changes” to the school’s policy on masked protests and no changes to the disciplinary process.

By Eliana Johnson, The Washington Free Beacon

Former Columbia University president Katrina Armstrong told the federal government on Tuesday that she could not recall students calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.

Nor could she recall hearing of allegations that students spat on their Jewish counterparts. Or that a member of the faculty had, in class, described Jewish donors to Columbia as “wealthy white capitalists” who “laundered” “blood money.”

In fact, Armstrong, who sat for a deposition at the Department of Health and Human Services in connection with the Trump administration’s civil rights investigation into the university, didn’t seem to remember much of anything about her seven-month tenure as interim president of the embattled Ivy League school.

The Washington Free Beacon obtained a transcript of that deposition.

“Sitting here, I have, you know, no specific memory of hearing that,” Armstrong said regarding her recollection of student activists agitating for Israel’s demise, “but I recognize the concern about that and understand that.”

The former Columbia president resigned last week, days after the leak of a transcript of an internal meeting in which she told faculty members that — despite the university’s public statements to the federal government — it would not in fact make several changes demanded by the Trump administration.

The school said in a statement on Sunday — after the Free Beacon reached out for comment on this story — that, after discussions with her successor, Claire Shipman, “Dr. Armstrong has decided to take a sabbatical and spend time with her family.”

She had previously been set to return to her post as CEO of Columbia’s medical center.

Throughout the interview, the government pressed Armstrong about her familiarity with the university’s own Task Force on Antisemitism and whether the school had made any changes according to its recommendations, as well as on whether and how the university planned to reform itself in the wake of the Trump administration’s decision to cut off more than $400 million in federal funding.

She was also asked to explain just how much authority she had as interim president.

The testimony raises questions both about where authority at the university lies and about how, exactly, the Columbia board of trustees settled on Armstrong to lead the school in a moment of crisis after former Columbia president Minouche Shafik resigned last August, as the klieg lights trained on institutions of higher education and their leaders.

In response to a request for comment, a Columbia spokeswoman provided a statement from the school’s board of trustees.

“Columbia University is firmly committed to resolving the issues raised by our federal regulators, with respect to discrimination, harassment, and antisemitism, and implementing the policy changes and commitments outlined in our March 21st letter,” the board said.

“This testimony does not reflect the hard work undertaken by the University to combat antisemitism, harassment, and discrimination and ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

“So — the buck stops with you, right? Under the Charter [of Columbia University], like you — you’re in charge?” the acting general counsel of the Department of Health and Human Services, Sean Keveny, asked.

Not so, Armstrong said, “My understanding of the Charter is that the trustees have full responsibility for the University.” Asked whether she had “any actual authority,” Armstrong said she had “some.”

Armstrong conceded that she could not recall much from a report published last August by the Columbia University Task Force on Antisemitism, which interviewed hundreds of Jewish and Israeli students about their experiences on campus in the wake of Oct. 7.

“Many of the incidents that students reported involved being verbally attacked and spat on walking on Broadway because they were wearing kippahs,” the report states.

Armstrong said she did not “have specific recollections sitting here of what is in this report or what I recall from this report.”

Her struggle to recall the events of the past year — even those of the past month — appeared to befuddle her interlocutor, Keveny. “I don’t understand how you could read that in this report and not remember hearing an allegation that a student had spat on a Jewish student?” he told her.

At another point, Keveny asked Armstrong whether she recalled any of the “specific horrible things you heard from Jewish students.” She could not, though she said “the most hurtful things I heard were about friends no longer being friends.”

“I’m just trying to understand,” Keveny responded, “how you have such a terrible memory of specific incidents of antisemitism when you’re clearly an intelligent doctor?” He continued, “Can you explain that to me; how do you not remember all these horrible specific things that happened on campus?”

While the Trump administration has paused funding to several other universities, including Brown University and Princeton University, the government’s battle with Columbia has become the centerpiece of its pledge to reform higher education.

The Manhattan-based school made national headlines in 2024 when students set up a tent encampment on the lawn in violation of university policy and refused to budge.

A showdown between students and the administration reached a climax in April 2024 when students stormed and occupied an administration building, Hamilton Hall, and Columbia ultimately called in the New York Police Department to restore order.

By that time, Columbia administrators had canceled in-person classes as well as the school’s graduation ceremony.

Columbia’s disciplinary process moved at a glacial pace, and most students were not disciplined at all. Some of the students who stormed Hamilton Hall were expelled in mid-March, though the university declined to provide a numerical figure.

The drama drew the Trump administration’s attention. After pausing hundreds of millions in federal grants, the administration’s Task Force on Antisemitism demanded a series of reforms, including a ban on masked protests, in order to jumpstart talks with university administrators about restoring those funds.

While Columbia announced a series of reforms, Armstrong told a group of faculty members a day later there would be “no changes” to the school’s policy on masked protests and no changes to the disciplinary process.

Asked in Tuesday’s deposition what she told faculty members in that meeting, a transcript of which was obtained by several news outlets, Armstrong said she “did not have precise recollections” of what she said “in that meeting or other meetings related in the following days.”

“You’re aware there’s a transcript of that meeting?” Keveny, of HHS, asked her.

“I have understood that,” she said.