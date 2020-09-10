‘Nothing wrong with it’: Professor defends Antifa killing of Portland man

“I see nothing wrong with it, at least from a moral perspective,” said Erik Loomis

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Erik Loomis, a history professor at the University of Rhode Island, has defended the killing of Patriot Prayer supporter Aaron Danielson by Antifa supporter Michael Reinoehl in Portland, Oregon on August 29.

“He killed a fascist. I see nothing wrong with it, at least from a moral perspective,” Loomis said.

“Tactically, that’s a different story. But you could say the same thing about John Brown,” he said, making reference to the 19th century militant American abolitionist.

Loomis made the statements in the comment section of the “Lawyers, Guns and Money” blog under his September 4 post titled ,“Why was Michael Reinoehl killed?”

“Michael Reinoehl is the guy who killed the fascist in Portland last week. He admitted it and said he was scared the cops would kill him. Well, now the cops have killed him,” said Loomis in his blog post.

“I am extremely anti-conspiracy theory. But it’s not a conspiracy theory at this point in time to wonder if the cops simply murdered him.

“The police is shot through with fascists from stem to stern. They were openly working with the fascists in Portland, as they were in Kenosha which led to dead protesters,” he said.

Law enforcement agents killed Reinoehl while attempting to apprehend him in Washington State on September 3.

In past blog posts, Loomis has shared his “moral perspective” on Israel as well.

In May 2018, in a post titled “Republicans: The party of ethnic cleansing in multiple nations,” Loomis said, “Republicans aren’t just happy with ethnic cleansing in the United States. The Israeli apartheid state is right up their alley too.”

In March 2016, Loomis said that Zionism “was based on ethnic cleansing and the creation of an apartheid-like state that has only become more oppressive in the 21st century.”

In the same post, he said, “I’m sorry but there’s no ‘demonization of Israel’ on the left that is worth discussing.”

In August 2015, Loomis called Israel “the 21st century version of the white colonialist settler state,” and said that Israel “continues committing horrifying violence against the indigenous people in its way.”