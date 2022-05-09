Nuclear war with NATO? We’ll win in 30 minutes, says Russian space chief

An intercontinental ballistic missile launched from a Russian air field during military drills, Feb. 19, 2022. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Moscow space agency head says nuclear war would be devastating for the planet, but would result in a decisive win for Russia.

By World Israel News Staff

A top Russian government official has warned that Moscow could easily destroy NATO-allied countries in the event of a nuclear war.

“NATO is waging a war against us. They didn’t announce it, but that doesn’t change anything. Now it’s obvious to everyone,” said Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, via a message on his Telegram channel.

“In a nuclear war, NATO countries will be destroyed by us in half an hour,” he continued.

“But we must not allow it, because the consequences of the exchange of nuclear strikes will affect the state of our Earth. Therefore, we will have to defeat this economically and militarily more powerful enemy with conventional armed means.”

Rogozin added that a decisive defeat of NATO would be dependent upon strong cooperation among the public, military and state industries.

“Such a victory is possible with the full solidarity of the whole country with the army and the mobilization of the state economy,” he said.

In recent weeks, Rogozin has made a number of comments against NATO and countries allying themselves with the Ukrainian cause.

Leaders pushing for sanctions against Russia as a result of the invasion were “suffering from Alzheimer’s disease,” Rogozin said, in what appeared to be a reference to President Joe Biden.

As Russia geared up for a bombastic Victory Day on Monday, Moscow appeared to be leveraging the celebrations as a very public display of Russia’s military prowess against the backdrop of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Observed annually on May 9th, Victory Day marks the Allied victory over the German-Italian-Japanese axis in World War II and typically includes military parades and ceremonies commemorating veterans.

But this year, Fox News reported, Russia has embraced a “nuclear” theme for its Victory Day events, including flying a “doomsday plane” that Russian President Vladimir Putin would board in the event of a nuclear war.

The Daily Mail reported that a number of Russia’s nuclear weapons were wheeled through the streets of Moscow, just meters away from the Kremlin, as part of a dress rehearsal for the parade.