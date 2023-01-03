NY governor who told foes to ‘head down to Florida’ now wants to ‘reverse trend’ of residents leaving the state

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

In her New Year’s inaugural address, New York governor Kathy Hochul prioritized the regaining of a sense of personal safety and making her state more affordable for residents in a bid to turn around the “trend” of people leaving for other states of the Union.

“First, we must — and will — make our state safer,” said the first woman to ever win a gubernatorial election in the Empire State. “This means New Yorkers can walk our streets and ride our subways, our kids can go to school, free from fear.”

In this vein, she mentioned “the gun violence epidemic” and “the rise in hate crimes,” calling out antisemitism first in a list that included hatred of the Asian and LGBTQ sectors.

“Secondly, we have to make our state more affordable…. New Yorkers are just struggling to pay rent, food and gas to get to their jobs…. We’re going to fight for them. And we must reverse the trend of people leaving our state in search of lower costs and opportunities elsewhere. We can do this,” she said during Sunday’s speech.

According to the government’s Census Bureau, New York suffered “the largest annual numeric and percent population decline” in 2022 out of all the states, with a net domestic migration of just under 300,000 residents.

By contrast, the Bureau noted that Florida was the fastest-growing state, with a population increase of nearly two percent.

The Blaze mocked the governor’s desire to bring in more residents Monday, reminding readers that during her election campaign she had told her political foes, including her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin, to “just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? You are not New Yorkers.”

The outlet also criticized her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as second to Governor Andrew Cuomo, saying that “some of the harshest coronavirus pandemic response measures in the country” led to “severe” economic damage to the state while not measurably protecting residents’ health.

In her speech, Hochul sympathized with small business owners who were “knocked back” by Covid-19 and mentioned “the loss of jobs for our workers” that occurred, but did not mention any role the local government had in dealing with the crisis.

On the safety front, Hochul has tried to change the much-maligned bail reform law in New York that allows violent criminals to walk free all too often, but faced opposition from her own party’s progressive legislators.

Last July, she passed certain gun control laws, including banning concealed weapons from locations such as entertainment venues, public transport, and places that serve alcohol. Those who want to buy a gun must now report on their social media accounts and provide character references, while ammunition purchases will require background checks.

However, in a gubernatorial debate with Zeldin in October, she seemed to downplay the concerns over violence on the streets of New York City when challenged by her opponent, drawing outrage from former state assemblyman Dov Hikind.

“When asked about crime on the subway, Hochul downplayed the violence by saying, it is just ‘a sense of fear in peoples’ minds,’” he noted in a vlog following the televised event. “This is what Hochul believes. How dare she downplay the very real and legitimate fears of New Yorkers.”

Hochul’s address did not outline any specific policies, as she will be introducing her “ambitious” plans on January 10 in the annual “State of the State” speech that the governor presents at the start of the new state legislative session.