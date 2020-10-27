NY inspectors caught issuing corona summons to empty Jewish school

“Why are you writing me a summons?” an administrator asked a health inspector whom he caught outside his empty institution in the process of issuing the summons.

By World Israel News Staff

In a video widely circulated on social media this week, an administrator of a closed Jewish school in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, New York can be seen asking New York City health inspectors why they are issuing a summons to his shuttered yeshiva.

“We checked everywhere,” says a female inspector in the video, walking through the empty yeshiva.

“And yet you were still writing me a summons outside,” responds the administrator.

The institution in question, Yeshivat Shaare Torah, is a boys elementary school and was closed Monday when the incident reportedly took place.

“There were just several staff members on site doing administrative work, when a school administrator says he saw two Health Department inspectors writing a summons outside,” reported Hamodia. “The administrator asked them to come in and see that the school was in fact closed.”

In the video, the administrator says, “I know you guys are just doing your job, but something doesn’t make sense. Had you knocked here and asked me to come in, I would have gladly shown you around.”

After the video made the rounds on social media, Brooklyn Councilman Kalman Yeger tweeted, “This terror being inflicted on law-abiding New Yorkers by City Hall has sadly become standard. Here is a CLOSED school about to receive a summons. Fortunately, the Quota Agents were caught by school management. New York City Mayor [Bill] de Blasio, this must stop NOW!”

Another local councilman, Chaim Deutsch, posted to Twitter, “In the words of the inspector: they have a list of schools to issue summonses. They made ZERO attempt to confirm if the school was closed before writing the summons. … Orthodox Jews continue to be targeted in New York.”

According to Hamodia, a City Hall spokesperson responded to its request for comment by explaining that city inspectors are promoting compliance with mandated closure and are checking school buildings to determine whether children are present, withholding summonses when they are not.

Hamodia reported that “there have been several incidents in which summonses were erroneously given before being rescinded,” including an incident in which the owner of a kosher café in Homecrest received a summons “simply for having his doors open to customers picking up takeout food.” Two Queens yeshivos also received citations from City Health Department inspectors despite being in an area in which schools can currently operate