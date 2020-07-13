NY police search for suspects in assault of Orthodox man

Orthodox Jewish men in New York City and police guarding a Brooklyn synagogue in 2019. (AP/Mark Lennihan)

Law enforcement officers in New York City are trying to track down the assailants who attacked a Jewish man on a Brooklyn street.

By Algemeiner Staff

New York City police are searching for suspects after an Orthodox Jewish man was assaulted in Brooklyn over the weekend.

According to a CBS New York report, the incident occurred on Saturday at 2525 Kings Highway, near East 27th Street.

The 51-year-old victim told police he was walking home when three men pulled up next to him in a car and began screaming anti-Semitic insults.

The men then got out of the car and physically attacked him, leaving him with injuries to his face and a broken finger.

Police are currently looking for the perpetrators, who were described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is also involved in the investigation.

A wave of street assaults targeting Jews in Brooklyn last year garnered media attention and was one of the motivations for the “No Hate, No Fear” march against anti-Semitism held in January.