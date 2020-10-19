NY Post: Media avoiding our ‘scoop’ on Hunter Biden

Paper claims exclusive evidence of wrongdoing by Biden’s son Hunter is getting the silent treatment by American media.

By World Israel News Staff

The New York Post claimed Monday that there appeared to be a media conspiracy of silence surrounding an exclusive expose in the paper last week linking Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s business deals in Ukraine and China.

Australian conservative columnist Miranda Devine, who has been writing for the tabloid for the past year, alleged that there is a “dishonest response to our story from much of the establishment media.”

According to Devine, after the Post ran their “smoking gun” story last Wednesday, it wasn’t until Friday that CBS reporter Bo Erickson asked Biden about “the damning emails found on Hunter’s laptop,” which was allegedly left for repair at a Delaware computer store and never picked up – thereby becoming the property of the store owner.

“Mr. Biden, what is your response to the New York Post‘s story about your son, sir,” asked Erickson

“I know you’d ask it. I have no response. It’s another smear campaign. Right up your alley,” Biden replied.

Devine was angered that some people tried to turn the tables and make it look like Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was using Russian disinformation in a last minute smear campaign against Biden, only weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

She called the reaction a “dishonest response to our story from much of the establishment media,” saying that “the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, etc., run protection for the Biden campaign. They have ignored or maligned our stories, and claimed the emails were “hacked.”

The New York Post article last week contained an email allegedly showing that Hunter Biden arranged a meeting in 2015 between his father, who was then vice president, and one of Hunter Biden’s colleagues “at corrupt energy company Burisma, which was paying him up to $83,000 a month.”

“This is new evidence that Joe participated in his family’s cash-for-influence scheme with shady foreign companies,” Devine wrote, saying neither of the Bidens has disputed the story.

For his part, Erickson did a followup story after Giuliani provided the material to the New York Post last week, interviewing the computer store owner John Paul MacIsaac, who reportedly repaired the computer and waited in vain for Hunter Biden to pick it up and pay an outstanding bill.

Erickson reported that MacIsaac “throughout the interview he contradicted himself about his motivations, raising questions about the truthfulness of one of the central figures in the story.”

It turns out that MacIsaac admitted to CBS he was unable to confirm it was actually Hunter Biden who dropped off the laptop because he is “legally blind” and only realized it was the former vice president’s son when the person claiming to be Hunter stated his name for the point of contact.