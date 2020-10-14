NY Post obtains ‘smoking-gun email’ showing Biden meeting son’s business partner

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Contradicting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s claim that he had nothing to do with his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings, The New York Post obtained an email proving the opposite was true.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden met with Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, on April 17, 2015. The meeting took place a year after Hunter had joined Burisma at a salary of $50,000 per month, the Post reports.

The meeting may never have been discovered if not for a ‘thank you’ email found on a computer hard drive taken in for repairs.

The email, from Pozharskyi, read: “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.”

The Post notes that the meeting set up by Hunter took place “less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

Another email on the hard drive reported by the Post from May 2014 shows Pozharskyi asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on behalf of Burisma.

The blockbuster emails are a “smoking gun,” the Post reports, and “flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s ‘never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.’”

A water damaged MacBook Pro containing the hard drive with the emails was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware, Biden’s home state, in April 2019.

The FBI seized the laptop in December after the shop owner told them about it and after having repeatedly failed to get in touch with the owner, presumably Hunter, who didn’t pay for the repair service.

However, the shop owner also made a copy of the hard drive, which he the gave to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello. Giuliani gave a copy of the hard drive to the Post on Sunday.