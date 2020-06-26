NYC Mayor De Blasio endorses BLM mural in front of Trump Tower

Black Lives Matter painted on street leading up to White House on June 7, 2020 (AP/Maya Alleruzzo)

De Blasio is doing it to “taunt the president,” a source told the New York Post.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s approval of a Black Lives Matter mural to be painted on the street in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan drew the president’s ire on Thursday.

“Told [email protected] Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. ‘Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,’ referring to killing police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!” Trump tweeted.

De Blasio tweeted back at Trump on Thursday, saying, “Only warped minds equate the words Black Lives Matter with violence.”

New York City Hall officials announced on Wednesday that a “Black Lives Matter” mural will be painted in bold letters in front of the president’s former residence.

“The request to paint BLM on streets throughout the city came from leaders within the movement,” de Blasio spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein said. “The president needs this helpful reminder.”

Another spokeswoman for the mayor also explained the motivation behind the bold move.

“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,” spokeswoman Julia Arredondo said. “He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”

In an exclusive earlier this month, the New York Post uncovered de Blasio’s plan with a source telling the paper that the mayor is doing it to “taunt the president.”

According to the report, the mural will resemble the one painted earlier this month on a road leading up to the White House and will be completed before July 4.

AP contributed to this report.