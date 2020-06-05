‘NYPD is losing the city’: Pressure mounts on NYC mayor to call in National Guard

A protester is arrested on Fifth Avenue by NYPD officers during a protest on June 4, 2020 (AP/John Minchillo)

Head of New York City police union calls on President Donald Trump to intervene immediately.

By Aaron Sull, World Israel News

The pressure is mounting on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to take stronger measures in quelling the violent riots ripping through the city.

“NYPD is losing the city of New York and we have no leadership in the city of New York right now, from City Hall to the brass of the NYPD,” New York Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins said during a Tuesday interview with Fox News “The Ingraham Angle.”

“The men and women are being pelted with rocks, bricks, cars [are] lit on fire. And this is continuous. We have a curfew that’s been implemented tonight at eight o’clock and everyone is still out rioting in the streets in New York,” he said.

Mullins called on President Donald Trump to intervene immediately.

“President Trump is watching it. I am asking the president to please, please immediately send federal personnel to New York City and monitor what is going on,” Mullins said. “If Governor Cuomo does not implement the National Guard immediately, then the federal government is going to have to step in.”

According to Mullins de Blasio’s mishandling of the situation is preventing the entire NYPD police department from exercising full power.

“Mayor de Blasio is not allowing the NYPD to do their job,” Mullins said. “The commissioner, the chiefs of the NYPD are too afraid to let the men and women keep control of the city. History has shown that you must enforce the laws.”

Violent riots rocked the Big Apple again on Thursday with multiple assaults on police officers reported, including a driver who ran over a sergeant, a lieutenant who was struck in the helmet by a rioter, and a Molotov cocktail that was thrown into a van full of police offers.

In a press conference on Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized de Blasio’s mishandling of the riots and reminded him that he has the power to “displace” the mayor and take over the situation himself.

A nightly 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew was placed on the city Monday and will remain in effect until the end of the week.