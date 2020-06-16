NYPD officers fall ill at Shake Shack, poison initially suspected

After further investigation, it was determined that “no criminality” was involved.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Three NYPD police officers fell violently ill after drinking milkshakes at Shake Shack, a national fast-food chain. Poison was first suspected.

The three reported an “unfamiliar taste,” Fox News reports. They were taken to hospital.

In a tweet that sent shockwaves through not only the NYPD, but police departments around the country, the NYPD’s Detectives’ Endowment Association tweeted that the officers had been poisoned. The New York Post initially reported that it may have been bleach.

🚨URGENT SAFETY MESSAGE🚨

Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu — Detectives’ Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020

But further investigation showed that “no criminality” was involved.

“After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by Shake Shack’s employees,” Chief Rodney Harrison, head of detectives bureau at the NYPD on Twitter.

However, he did not say what caused the officers to take ill.

Shake Shack corporate expressed its dismay at the report.

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

The story comes at a time of heightened tensions as anger has been directed at police nationwide following the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in police custody.