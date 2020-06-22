Ocasio-Cortez really may face defeat as challenger gains ahead of Tuesday’s primary

“The choice that the voters face couldn’t be more clear,” said challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, candidate for New York’s 14th congressional district (Bronx/Queens) may be poised to win Tuesday’s Democratic primary, preventing incumbent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) from serving another term in the House of Representatives.

The New York Post endorsed Caruso-Cabrera on June 20, saying, “Former cable newswoman Michelle Caruso-Cabrera has rightly slammed incumbent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for leading opposition to the Amazon HQ project — a ‘victory’ that cost the district thousands of jobs that it sure would like to have now.”

The Post said that AOC is “a national media star, but that does her constituents no good. Caruso-Cabrera is the moderate that our times demand.”

According to the Federal Election Commission, Caruso-Cabrera’s campaign has raised over 2 million dollars, a significant amount for a Democrat primary challenger, but still dwarfed by the 10.5 million raised by AOC’s campaign.

Caruso-Cabrera has described herself as a moderate who is concerned about creating jobs in her district in contrast to AOC, a self-described democratic socialist.

“We need unity, and the choice that the voters face couldn’t be more clear,” Caruso-Cabrera said in a debate on June 5. “I am about unity, and my opponent is about divisiveness and polarization.”

In a March 19 interview with Jewish Insider, Caruso-Cabrera said being supportive of the U.S.-Israel alliance is “certainly a differentiator” between herself and AOC.

“I stand with Israel, she stands with Ilhan Omar, someone who says terrible things, even about the United States,” she said.

Even if Caruso-Cabrera wins Tuesday’s primary, New York may not have seen the last of AOC. The Washington Times reported on June 21 that liberals are kicking around the idea that AOC could launch a 2022 primary challenge against Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer.

In response to the report, President Trump tweeted his approval. “Actually, that would be a big improvement – and she would win!” he said.