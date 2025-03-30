October 7 probe: Hamas destruction of Erez Crossing eliminated 18,000 Palestinian jobs

Israeli security guards at the Erez Crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip. (AP/Ariel Schalit)

The probe revealed that the IDF soldiers on the ground and the IAF were poorly coordinated and had difficulty communicating.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An IDF probe into October 7th revealed that when Hamas destroyed Erez Crossing, they did more damage to Palestinians’ livelihoods than to Israel’s military.

Hamas’s damage to Erez Crossing made it impossible for 18,000 Gazans to travel to work every day.

The probe also showed that reinforcements did not arrive until between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., whereas in villages, reinforcements began to arrive between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. and more substantial reinforcements between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Although soldiers fought off Hamas in some areas, others found locked rooms and hid there, in many cases, in areas further away that they could defend more easily.

The soldiers who fought at Erez Crossing had no tanks, artillery, or air assistance.

Between 7:20 and 8:20, the IAF drones fired at Hamas terrorists to make them flee.

However, there was a missed opportunity to strike Hamas terrorists in their vehicles, because the pilot operating the drone did not comprehend that the enemy could be in so many vehicles.

The drone pilot believed that many of the vehicles belonged to Israelis and didn’t fire.

The invasion began just ten minutes after the firing of the first rockets sent soldiers to shelters.

Initially, there were only five guards at Erez Crossing as just a few dozen terrorists invaded.

Hamas succeeded in invading three out of four vectors.

In the fourth area, they attempted to blow up a defensive wall but merely damaged it.

With most of the fighting at Erez taking place between 7:00 and 8:30, the IDF soldiers were assisted by paratroopers as well as Golani forces.

The invasion of Erez Crossing came in separate waves, involving a total of 100 terrorists.

Many of the terrorists were from Islami jihad or were not affiliated with a terror group and began destroying Erez Crossing.

Terrorists were perched on rooftops and began shooting at soldiers, forcing the retreat of a deputy company commander.