Omar lashes out at Trump, accuses him of running country like 8-year-old

“An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one,” Omar said.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota lashed out at President Donald Trump in a Wednesday tweet, saying he ran the country like an 8-year-old, part of a back-and-forth between the two that did have a grade-school quality.

“Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted. “Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

Omar fled Somalia when she was 8-years-old. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen at 17.

Omar was responding to comments made by Trump at a Tuesday rally in Pennsylvania where he said, “She is telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? She is telling us how to run our country.”

“We’re going to win the state of Minnesota because of her,” Trump said.

Trump had previously tweeted of “the Squad,” a group of four progressive congresswoman that includes Omar, to “go back where you came from,” comments which were condemned as “racist.”

In a Sept. 18 New York Times interview, Omar appeared to say she was unique for being several oppressed groups rolled into one.

“There’s no one else that exists in a space where they have to deal with the hate of anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-blackness, but also with sexism. People will say it’s my ‘tone.’ I’m like, you’re agitated by my tone because you think people like me should be sitting in a corner, not heard and not seen. Everything that comes out of my mouth is going to be filtered through the lens of you despising my existence,” she said.

While staking out a position as someone who must deal with hate simply because of who she is, Omar has shown herself to be surprisingly tone-deaf to another minority, namely Jews, having repeatedly made anti-Semitic statements.

In February 2019, a month after being sworn in, Omar accused AIPAC of paying members of Congress to back Israel, saying it was “all about the Benjamins,” a classic anti-Semitic trope.

Omar introduced a resolution in Congress that promoted boycotts of Israel, likening them to boycotts of Nazi Germany.

In 2019, Omar was voted anti-Semite of the year, according to stopantisemitism.org.