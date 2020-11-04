Omar, Tlaib and rest of ‘Squad’ breeze to victory

The "Squad" From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar,Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) were re-elected on Tuesday night, securing additional two year terms in the House of Representatives.

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar are part of the so-called “Squad,” a group of female legislators who were elected for their freshman terms in 2018 and promote a left-wing, progressive agenda.

Our sisterhood is resilient. pic.twitter.com/IfLtsvLEdx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 4, 2020

The other members of the “Squad,” Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ayanna Pressley (CN) also won re-election. “Our sisterhood is resilient,” Omar tweeted, alongside a graphic congratulating the four legislators.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated Republican challenger John Cummings, a former police officer and Catholic school teacher, by 40 percent.

“Serving NY-14 and fighting for working class families in Congress has been the greatest honor, privilege, & responsibility of my life,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“Thank you to the Bronx & Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, & trusting me to represent you once more.”

Recently, Ocasio-Cortez dropped out of participating in an online memorial for Yitzhak Rabin after heavy criticism of a left-wing Twitter mob. She has been supportive of Omar and Tlaib’s anti-Israel efforts in Congress and has sponsored at least one anti-Israel bill of her own.

Lacy Johnson, the Republican who challenged Omar for her seat, lost by a substantial 39 percent.

After her victory, Omar took shots at the Republican party for financing her challenger.

Fun fact: our GOP opponent spent $10mil to get 4% more than my 2018 republican opponent who spent $25k. Misplaced hate has separated so many Republicans from their precious dollars. We, by contrast, spent less than $5mil and got more votes than any other MN CD candidates. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 4, 2020

“Fun fact: our GOP opponent spent $10mil to get 4% more than my 2018 Republican opponent who spent $25k,” she tweeted.

“Misplaced hate has separated so many Republicans from their precious dollars. We, by contrast, spent less than $5mil and got more votes than any other MN CD candidates.”

Omar, a controversial figure, has a history of making anti-Semitic remarks, including a 2012 tweet during the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,” she tweeted.

In August 2019, Omar and Tlaib were banned from entering Israel due to their support for the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement.