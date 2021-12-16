One killed, two injured in Judea and Samaria terror attack

Israeli rescue forces near the body of a Jewish man murdered in shooting attack near Homesh, Judea and Samaria, on December 16, 2021. (Hillel Maeir/Flash90)

After the attack, security forces began searching for the gunmen who shot at the victims.

By World Israel News staff

One Israeli was killed and two were critically injured after they were shot at by terrorists outside an illegal outpost in Judea and Samaria on Thursday.

The victims were shot at while in their car, reported to be near the settlement of Shavei Shomron and the Homesh illegal outpost, west of Nablus, the IDF said.

One man received a bullet to the head, critically injuring him. He was transferred to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva, where he later passed away. The other two travelers were lightly injured and taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

“I treated three people at the scene. One in critical condition with a gun shot wound and two others who were injured but conscious,” said United Hatzalah volunteer and EMT Netanel Illouz.

The three were leaving Homesh, a site home to an illegally operated yehiva despite the settlement having been abandoned in a 2005 eviction, Israeli media reported.

Following the attack, the IDF closed off the entrance to Nablus and set up checkpoints in the surrounding areas.

“Together with all the people of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim killed tonight in Samaria,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted.

He wished the two injured a speedy recovery and added that “Security forces will soon find and arrest the terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev tweeted shortly after the attack that “Palestinian terror is once again rearing its ugly head.”

Hamas reportedly praised the attack.