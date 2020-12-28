Online retailer pulls ‘Hitler hoodie’ after complaints

The Hitler hoodie is no longer available on VOVA's site. (VOVA/Simon Wiesenthal Centre)

The Simon Wiesenthal Centre blasted VOVA for permitting the hoodie’s sale on Sunday.

By World Israel News Staff

Online seller VOVA removed a Hitler hoodie after complaints.

The product, which featured an image of Adolph Hitler, was labeled “Casual Adolf Hitler Funny Graphic Hoodies New Fashion for Men.”

Shimon Samuels, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre Europe’s director for international relations, said “Vova prides itself that it is ‘on mission to provide high quality products from the most trusted companies worldwide.’ Vova has betrayed that mission.”

“The banalization of this archetype of hate and discrimination is scathing… Destroy all supplies of the Hitler hoodie, investigate and cut all contacts with the delinquent company,” Samuels said in a letter to the company.

“An apology is due to the Jewish community, lest the ‘Hitler hoodie’ becomes a symbol for neo-Nazi and white supremacist hate,” he said.

The letter added that, “Hitler was responsible for over 50 million dead in World War Two – among them, 6 million Jews and unknown numbers of Roma Gypsies, Gays, Slavs and the Handicapped… Our mentor, the late Simon Wiesenthal, calculated the non-military victims in Nazi mass grave shootings, concentration and death camps as ‘6,000,000 Jews and 5,000,000 Gentiles’.”

VOVA.com is a London-based discount retailer founded in Hong Kong.

The Algemeiner reports that Vova’s “reputation as a retailer is checkered, with online reviewers often voicing frustration over the lack of sufficient customer service and corporate accountability.”