Opinion: Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok blames ‘overwork’ in omissions in pursuit of Trump aide

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok testifying before the House Committees on the Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform, July 12, 2018. (AP/Evan Vucci)

By Monica Showalter, American Thinker

Now here’s a fresh whopper from the bowels of the Deep State. According to the Daily Caller:

Former FBI official Peter Strzok defended the bureau’s surveillance of former Trump aide Carter Page in an interview aired Sunday, attributing failures found in a government watchdog report to agents being “overworked.”

“I don’t think at all that it’s anything improper. You get people who are overworked, who make mistakes — and don’t get me wrong, inexcusable mistakes,” Strzok said in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning.” Strzok, the former FBI deputy chief of counterintelligence, was asked about a Justice Department inspector general’s report that blasted the FBI for a series of errors and omissions in applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Carter Page. The IG found 17 “significant” errors in the FISA applications, including omissions of exculpatory evidence and failure to investigating information in the infamous Steele dossier.

This is downright comical.

If the agents were overworked, most likely a warrant that should have been done would not have been done. Some bad guy would have escaped. That’s the nature of overwork.

In his case, they were busy beavers, issuing warrants that shouldn’t have been issued. That takes extra work, an industrious amount of work; it’s got to be exhausting spying on extra people you’re not allowed to spy on in addition to the ones you are.

The whole claim falls apart right there.

But in Strzok’s case, the idiocy builds when one recognizes what he did spend his time on: texting with his illicit girlfriend at the time, Lisa Page, and leaving a vast trail of evidence from it. According to this AP report, it was 19,000 text messages. He spent so much time texting that it’s a miracle if he could do anything else.

And it wasn’t just lovebird stuff; it was politics stuff, conniving with Page about an “insurance policy” to ensure that Trump would never be president, along with plenty of time for asides, such as that comment he made on Walmart shoppers, whom Strzok said he could just smell their fealty to Trump from.

The real question was whether he did anything but text in his über-sensitive counterintelligence job. Based on those texts alone, he had to have been overworked — on his love affair.

As for the excuse-making for the faulty FISA warrants, give us a break.

George Papadopoulos, who was one of the targets of the phony investigation to Get Trump, also noted this:

It’s very odd that national outlets have permitted Strzok to continue the fantasy of how the fraudulent FARA case known as “Crossfire hurricane” launched in July when BOTH Durham and Barr have publicly refuted it months ago. Getting it right will be the biggest story this century — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) September 7, 2020

No kidding. And the press, no doubt, is eating up his nonsense about overwork. The rest of us can draw our own conclusions.