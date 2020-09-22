Opinion: Who is the ‘oppressed minority’? Police officers

If arrests are examined in total, the data show that the majority of policing is driven by crime and not by race.

By Gamaliel Isaac, WorldNetDaily

Since the Black Lives Matter riots, corporate and academic indoctrination of staff into believing that they are unconsciously racist, that blacks can’t be racist and that police and the system is racist, has been increasing. Employers such as my own list alleged black victims of police racism to justify their indoctrination training.

A typical list might consist of the following names: Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Dion Johnson, Michael Brown, Rayshard Brooks, Atatiana Jefferson, Tamir Rice and George Floyd. These institutions don’t explain why a racist act by a policeman implies anything about whether or not their employees are racist.

In addition, if we examine the tragic stories of the people in these lists we discover that they are generally cases of self defense and not racism.

In the tragic case of Breonna Taylor, her boyfriend shot a policeman before he and his fellow officers shot back. Tony McDade pointed his gun at a policeman before the policeman shot back. Dion Johnson tried to grab a policeman’s weapon, and in the struggle that followed he was shot. Rayshard Brooks fired a taser at a policeman before he was shot. Atatiana Jefferson pointed a gun at a policeman before he shot her. Tamir Rice pointed a toy gun, whose orange barrel had been removed so that it looked like a real gun, at officer Loehmann who then shot Tamir.

Officer Loehmann explained his actions with: “I knew it was a gun, and I knew it was coming out.” Michael Brown ran toward Officer Darren Wilson and wouldn’t stop despite repeated commands to get down on the ground.

There are exceptions to self-defense being the cause; there are policemen in uniform who should not be in uniform. The death of George Floyd wasn’t due to self-defense. Officer Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, and that was excessive. However, if Mr. Floyd hadn’t been high on fentanyl, he might be alive today. George Floyd was complaining that he couldn’t breath before he was restrained. In his blood, he had 11 ng/ml fentanyl, a drug that causes severe respiratory depression. Fentanyl can kill at concentrations as low as 3 ng/ml. Officer

Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck after Officer Lane, a black policeman who was with him, suggested that they immobilize George Floyd with the maximum restraint technique, a technique their training materials described as safe. Officer Lane, the black policeman who suggested using the maximum restraint technique, did volunteer work for Somali refugees in his spare time – not behavior one would expect of a racist.

Patrisse Cullors, one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, wrote that the killing of Trayvon Martin led to the birth of the BLM organization. According to the BLM point of view, George Zimmerman was a white racist who killed Trayvon Martin because he was black.

Zimmerman had an odd background for being a white racist. He was a Hispanic Obama supporter who volunteered his time mentoring troubled black teenagers.

Mr. Zimmerman lived in an apartment complex that was riddled with crime and joined neighborhood watch. One night he saw a man outside in no rush to get out of the rain and the cold. He called the police who asked him which direction Trayvon went, so George left his car to find out. Trayvon punched George in the face and broke his nose. He then pushed George to the ground, got on top of him and punched George’s head into the concrete sidewalk before George shot him. The prosecution used a false witness to vilify Mr. Zimmerman in what is now known as the Trayvon Hoax.

If arrests are examined in total, the data show that the majority of policing is driven by crime and not by race. If police officers as a whole were racist, there would not be so many black policemen, and it is unlikely that a black policeman would report experiencing zero racism from other policemen.

Recently, BLM rioted over the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, a tragedy that occurred several months ago. Why riot now and not then?

The Marxist BLM movement wants to overthrow our capitalist democracy and needs continuing stories of police brutality to instigate riots. They are alarmingly successful. The entire police command staff of Rochester resigned after the story of Daniel Prude was dredged up.

Mr. Prude spit at the police, so they put him in a spit hood to protect themselves from COVID-19. He vomited in his spit hood and when the police took it off they found him unresponsive, administered CPR and sent him to the hospital in an ambulance. Hardly the behavior of brutal police officers.

The overwhelming bias is against, not by, the police. Sergeant Brent Maxie made clear just how great this hostility was in an interview, an excerpt of which follows.

“While we were standing online for hours our officers were subject to some of the most horrific displays of of hate that I’ve ever seen in my life. In particular I had two female officers on my squad, and the crowd seemed to really key in on them … and they were just saying some of the most vile things to them. You know, talking about sexually assaulting them, talking about how they were sex objects for all the other officers on the on the squad…

“In addition to all this, we along with the board up crew were taking large rocks, uh, bottles filled with who knows what. … It does take kind of a psychological toll to listen to this hate for no other reason than the fact that we’re…police officers.”

Hostility not limited to violent protesters

Protesters have attacked police with rocks, fireworks, bombs, guns and blinded them with lasers. Protesters even attempted to burn police alive by pouring quick dry cement outside the doors of police headquarters in Seattle so that they couldn’t escape and then setting fire to the building.

Just how extreme hatred of the police has become became apparent when two sheriff’s deputies, a man and a woman, were sitting in their car in Los Angeles and someone walked up and shot them. Anti-police protesters descended on the Los Angeles hospital where the two deputies were fighting for their lives chanting, “We hope they die.”

Hostility toward the police is not limited to violent protesters.

Some restaurants won’t serve police, even a McDonald’s discriminated against a policewoman.

BLM is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars of donations while police departments are being defunded across the country. Unlike BLM, a privileged group who pretend to represent an oppressed minority, the many dedicated police officers who make sacrifices daily to protect the American public are the truly oppressed minority. The police and the rest of us are the victims of BLM’s hatred of the system and of America.

Gamaliel Isaac has written articles on a wide range of political subjects for online magazines such as The American Thinker, Frontpage Magazine and the Intellectual Conservative. He earned his Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania doing research in Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and is currently employed as a software engineer of the Radiology department there.